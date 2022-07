PM Modi inaugrates the Bundelkhand expressway, plants sapling at the site | Oneindia news *News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the foundation stone for which was laid by the PM on 29th February 2020.

Post the inaugration, the prime minister planted the sapling at the site of inaugration.

