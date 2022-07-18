Sylvester Stallone Criticizes ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler Over Ownership Dispute | THR News
Sylvester Stallone Criticizes ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler Over Ownership Dispute | THR News

Sylvester Stallone criticized Irwin Winkler, producer of the ‘Rocky ‘and ‘Creed’ franchises, and his son David Winkler, who also produces the ‘Creed’ films.