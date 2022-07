Mordaunt v Truss - who will make the final two?

The heat is turning up at Westminster - both inside and out.

The leadership race has been reduced to three but Rishi Sunak still leads the way, leaving Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt in a bitter battle for the last spot on the ballot paper.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn