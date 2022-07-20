Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect new president today: Know the candidates | Oneindia News*News

Today, Sri Lanka's parliament votes for a new president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The three contenders are Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Dissanayake.

