Adnan Sami Deletes All Post, Rajeev Sen Reacts on Sister, Is Aishwarya Pregnant? | TOP 10 News

Katrina and Vicky enjoy In Maldives, Athiya and K L Rahul's wedding update, Athiya and K L Rahul's wedding update, Rhea Chakraborty gives fitness goal, Adnan Sami deletes all posts, and more are amongst the top 10 news today.