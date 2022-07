Johnson declares 'Hasta la vista, baby' at final PMQs

Boris Johnson declared "mission largely accomplished" ahead of signing-off his final Prime Minister's Questions by telling MPs: "Hasta la vista, baby." The outgoing prime minister received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches after concluding his final remarks.

Report by Blairm.

