Remembering Chris Cornell

Christopher John Cornell was born on July 20, 1964.

He was born in Seattle, Washington.

The rockstar was best known for being the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave.

He also founded the supergroup Temple of the Dog.

Cornell released his debut solo album, 'Euphoria Morning,' in 1999.

Cornell was one of the main forces behind the grunge movement of the 1990s.

Cornell died by suicide on May 18, 2017, at the age of 52.

The Grammy-winning artist sold millions of records worldwide.

And is considered to be one of the greatest lead singers in rock music.

Happy Birthday, Chris Cornell!