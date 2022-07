Truss insists she 'will get things done' as Tory leader

Liz Truss insists she will "hit the ground running" and "get things done" if she is elected as Conservative Party leader by members of the party.

The foreign secretary says she will not be "complacent" after making it into the Tory leadership run-off.

Report by Blairm.

