Uvalde Superintendent Says Police Chief Pete Arredondo Should Be Fired

CNN reports that the superintendent of Uvalde, Texas, schools has recommended the firing of School Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo oversaw the heavily-criticized police response during May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde's Board of Education will reportedly meet on July 23 for "discussion and possible action regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the superintendent.".

Arredondo, placed on administrative leave last month, is expected to be terminated.

The embattled police chief has been in charge of school district police since March 2020.

He was one of nearly 400 law enforcement officials who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Though officers arrived at the scene quickly, they allowed the gunman to remain in the school for 77 minutes before stopping him.

By the time officers entered the school, 19 children and two teachers had been murdered.

Per a preliminary report from the Texas House investigative committee, Arredondo did not consider himself incident commander on the scene.

My approach and thought was responding as a police officer.

And so I didn't title myself.

, Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo, via Texas House investigative report, as reported by CNN.

The Texas House report said all law officials involved were responsible for the poor response.

The entirety of law enforcement and its training, preparation, and response shares systemic responsibility for many missed opportunities.

, Texas House investigative report, via CNN