England women train ahead of Sweden semi-final

England's women train in southwest London ahead of their Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
Report by Buseld.
Former England midfielder Karen Carney believes tonight's semi-final against Sweden will be a thriller
England's Demi Stokes has celebrated the individuals ahead of England's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final clash with Sweden