The NFL Launches Its Own Streaming Service

CNN reports that on July 25, NFL+ made its debut.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made an announcement.

Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+, Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, via statement.

The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us, Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, via statement.

Goodell also said that the NFL is looking forward to growing the streaming service while providing “access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”.

Currently, at $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually, NFL+ is only available on phones and tablets.

A premium version is also available for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

That tier offers full game replays and more.

It remains to be seen whether the service will ever be available on TVs since the NFL is one of the biggest ratings drivers for the TV industry.

CNN reports that last year, the league signed a 10-year deal valued at over $100 billion with its TV partners