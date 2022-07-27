Rail strikes: RMT union members picket in Chester

RMT union members picket in Chester as thousands of rail workers across England walk out on strike.

Only around one in five trains will run on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

There are no services from Chester’s main railway station today.

Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the railways and London Underground.

Report by Jonesia.

