Jeremy Corbyn joins picket at London Euston station

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joined striking RMT union rail workers at a picket outside London Euston station on Wednesday morning.

Only around one in five trains will run on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

The MP for Islington North criticised Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for not engaging in talks with the RMT.

Report by Jonesia.

