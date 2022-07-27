Shapps says only the unions can call off the strikes

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that only the unions can call off strikes, on another day when rail workers belonging to the RMT union take industrial action.

Only around one in five trains in England will run on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Mr Shapps says that the unions “didn’t even bother” to put the latest pay offer to their members.

Report by Jonesia.

