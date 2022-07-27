Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.02 Billion

CNN reports that no Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers on July 26.

The winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 with Mega Ball 15.

All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot.

So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash), Marie Kilbane, lottery spokesperson, to CNN.

Even though nobody hit the jackpot, eight tickets matched five numbers and won $1 million each.

Another winning ticket with the optional Megaplier amounted to $3 million for a lucky individual.

The next drawing will be July 29 at 11 p.m.

ET.

If someone wins the $1.02 billion jackpot, it would be the third-largest prize in the game's 20-year history.

CNN reports that the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot prize was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

A group of four people won a $1.05 billion jackpot in Michigan on January 22, 2021