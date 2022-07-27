Teen Wolf Movie

Teen Wolf Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night.

With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy starring Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen release date October 15, 2022 (on Paramount Plus)