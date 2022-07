Smriti Irani defamation case: Delhi HC asks Cong leaders to remove Twitter posts |Oneindia News*News

In the latest development in the Smriti Irani defamation case, three Congress leaders were ordered today to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets on allegations against the BJPMP and her daughter in connection with a restaurant in Goa.

