Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Tackling Naval Survival Tale ‘The Wager’ for Apple | THR News
Apple Original Films has picked up the rights to the nonfiction book by David Grann, the same author behind the duo's upcoming 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'