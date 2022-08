Archie’s mother: We promised ‘we’ll fight until the end’

Life-support treatment for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will be stopped on Tuesday after a court rejected a last-minute bid for a postponement from his family.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance said: “Archie’s still fighting, so to let him down now, it’s not an option.” Report by Jonesia.

