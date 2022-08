Tees Valley Mayor: Truss would lose election with pay cuts

Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, says that Liz Truss’ proposal to cut public sector wages outside of South East England if she becomes prime minister is a “sure-fire way to lose the next general election”.

Report by Jonesia.

