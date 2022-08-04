Har Ghar Tiranga: How to properly fold and store the national flag of India | Oneindia News *News

As people will be hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, here is the guide to how properly fold and store the national flag.

#HarGharTiranga #NationalFlag #Guidelines national flag of india,indian flag,how to make the national flag of india,flag,how to make indian national flag,indian national flag,indian national flag tutorial,indian national flag making ideas,how to dispose of flag properly,history behind the indian flag,how to fold a flag,how to draw national symbol of india,india,how to make indian flag using art paper,English news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English