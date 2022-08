Har Ghar Tiranga campaign kicks off today: Tricolor wave sweeps India | Oneindia news *News

India is all set to celebrate its 75th year of Independence on 15th August and the Central government's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav kicked off today.

The campaign which is all set to run till 15th August encourages people to hoist the Tiranga at home to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

