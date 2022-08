Govt insists vulnerable households given 'enormous' support

Business Minister Greg Hands insists the government has given "enormous" support for vulnerable households, as the Bank of England announces a 0.5 per cent growth in interest rates, its biggest hike since 1995.

He also claims Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to blame for soaring energy costs across most Western countries.

Report by Brooksl.

