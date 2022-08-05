Labour accuses Tory candidates of 'fantasy island promises'
Labour's Jonathan Ashworth has accused the Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss of "fantasy island promises" at a time when the cost-of-living crisis means Brits face a winter of "starvation or freezing".

The shadow work and pensions secretary said: "They do not have any idea, any clue, about how devastating this winter is going to be for families and pensioners." Report by Buseld.

