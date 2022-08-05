Palestinian militants hit back after Gaza air strikes

Rocket sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Friday (August 5) as Palestinian militants in Gaza responded to Israeli airstrikes which killed at least 10 people, including a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
