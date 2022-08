Sunak: Truss wrong to rule out direct support to pay bills

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak says his rival Liz Truss is “wrong” to rule out direct support for households amid the cost-of-living crisis, as he hits out at her tax-cutting plans.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn