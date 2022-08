Media Brags About Inflation Reduction Act Being the Democrats’ Build Back Better by Another Name

Now that the Democrats have everyone in the party including Manchin onboard with Inflation Reduction Act, the media could not contain themselves.

They are openly bragging about it being the same exact Agenda 2030 globalist agenda as the party’s Build Back Better plan.

They did this after it was passed around for them to not to this too with Manchin not wanting attention being brought to his selling out on it.