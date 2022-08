CBN NewsWatch AM: August 17, 2022

THE PRESIDENT SIGNED THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT INTO LAW.

FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN - THE RE-BUILT BILL PASSED UNDER A PROMISE THAT INFLATION WOULD EVENTUALLY COME DOWN.

WHILE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION MAINTAINS THE NEW IRS AGENTS WILL GO AFTER MAJOR CORPORATIONS DODGING TAXES, THE BIGGEST FEAR IS HOW THE MIDDLE CLASS MIGHT PAINFULLY FOOT THE BILL.

CONGRESSWOMAN LIZ CHENEY LOST HER BID TO COMPETE FOR A FOURTH TERM IN CONGRESS.

SHE WAS DEFEATED IN THE WYOMING REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BY A CANDIDATE BACKED BY FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

THE FIRST LADY CONTINUES ISOLATING AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID.

ARIZONA, NEVADA, AND MEXICO WILL FACE CUTS IN THE AMOUNT OF WATER THEY CAN DRAW FROM THE COLORADO RIVER AS THE WEST CONTINUES TO ENDURE EXTREME DROUGHT.

WHEN IT COMES TO THE HEART OF THE PALESTINIAN ISRAELI CONFLICT, THE SAME QUESTION OF WHOSE LAND IS IT KEEPS COMING UP.

AMERICA IS NOT AS DIVIDED AS THE MEDIA WOULD HAVE US THINK: THAT\'S THE MESSAGE BEHIND REPUBLICAN SENATOR TIM SCOTT\'S NEW BOOK.

AN ANGELIC VOICE AND SOULFUL SOUND.

HER NAME IS DOMINIQUE JONES BUT THE INSPIRATIONAL SINGER AND SONGWRITER IS KNOW TO MOST OF US AS SIMPLY DOE.