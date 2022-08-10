CBN NewsWatch AM: August 10, 2022

Republicans demanding answers about why the FBI searched former President Trump’s estate in Florida; CDC investigating new case of polio in New York; CBN Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson talks about the history of polio and its effects, the treatments for it, and knowing your vaccination status; with inflation so high, many Americans are turning to credit cards to make ends meet- but high rates can make those payments very expensive; CBN’s Studio 5 reports on Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, who added a special concert in Los Angeles to bless homeless people on Skid Row; and Auburn University’s basketball team recently traveled to Israel for exhibition games, where some players got baptized in the Jordan River, and team members toured the Holy Land.