CBN NewsWatch AM: August 18, 2022

A SHAKEUP AT THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL.

C-D-C DIRECTOR DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY SAYS THE AGENCY SPENT 75-YEARS PREPARING FOR A CRISIS LIKE THE COVID PANDEMIC BUT FEELS THE AGENCY DID NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS.

A NEW BATCH OF REVAMPED COVID-19 SHOTS COULD BE MADE AVAILABLE TO MILLIONS OF AMERICANS IN A MATTER OF WEEKS ACCORDING TO THE WHITE HOUSE COVID COORDINATOR.

THE ABORTION BATTLES CONTINUE IN THE STATES AFTER THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED ROE V WADE.

IN NORTH CAROLINA, A FEDERAL JUDGE RULED A LAW BANNING ABORTION AFTER 20-WEEKS CAN GO INTO EFFECT.

A NUMBER OF HIGH-PROFILE PEOPLE WHO ARE DISAPPOINTED IN THE SUPREME COURT RULING ON ABORTION, ARE NOW CLAIMING EXPECTANT WOMEN ARE IN DANGER OF DYING IF THEY EXPERIENCE COMPLICATIONS DURING THEIR PREGNANCY.

THE U-S IS SHOWING ITS SUPPORT FOR TAIWAN.

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE TWO GOVERNMENTS WILL HOLD TALKS ON A NEW TRADE TREATY.

THE WAR IN UKRAINE...