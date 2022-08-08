Kevin Durant Tells Nets Owner to Trade Him or Fire Steve Nash

In a meeting with NBA Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and gave an ultimatum between keeping him or firing Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.
