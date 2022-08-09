Watch a puppy being rescued from Northern California wildfire

A little bit of good news from a destructive wildfire burning near the California-Oregon border as a photojournalist saved a puppy wandering around the ruins of the McKinney Fire.
A little bit of good news from a destructive wildfire burning near the California-Oregon border as a photojournalist saved a puppy wandering around the ruins of the McKinney Fire.
A little bit of good news from a destructive wildfire burning near the California-Oregon border as a photojournalist saved a puppy..
Uncontained McKinney Fire , Explodes Across Over , 55,000 Acres of California.
ABC reports that an out-of-control wildfire in..