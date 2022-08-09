Heavy rain causes floods in Seoul region

At least eight people were killed and six others were missing in South Korea as heavy rainfall drenched the greater Seoul region, turning the affluent streets of Gangnam into a river of submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems.
