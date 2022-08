Raab: Truss' unfunded tax cuts would punish Tory party

Dominic Raab says Liz Truss' proposed "unfunded" tax cuts would "push inflation up rather than get it down" which would lead to the Conservative Party being "punished politically" in the next general election, The Rishi Sunak supporter says the former chancellor has an effective plan to "give immediate support" to society's most vulnerable amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Brooksl.

