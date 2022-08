Mel Stride: Liz Tuss' 'unfunded' tax cuts could be ruinous

Rishi Sunak supporter and Conservative MP Mel Stride says Liz Truss' plan for £60bn of unfunded tax cuts is "not the responsible way to go" and could be "ruinous" for the economy, as it would "raise interest rates".

Stride says, "if we get this wrong", the party "could lose the next general election".

Report by Brooksl.

