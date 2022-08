South London residents 'smelt gas' before house collapsed

Residents have described the strong stench of gas in their homes and hearing a loud explosion just moments before a house collapsed in Thornton Heath, south London on Monday morning.

A girl, believed to be four-years-old, died and three others were injured in the incident, which destroyed one home and damaged several others.

Report by Brooksl.

