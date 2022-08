Boris Johnson: New PM will continue helping most vulnerable

Boris Johnson says whoever replaces him as Prime Minister will "continue to have the fiscal fire power and headroom" to help the most vulnerable households during the cost-of-living crisis.

The outgoing Conservative Party leader spoke at an awards ceremony in the Downing Street garden, in one of his first appearances since his resignation.

Report by Brooksl.

