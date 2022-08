87,000 New IRS Agents Coming Through to Ransack Middle Class Conservatives! Thanks Joe!

The $740 Billion Inflation Reduction Act includes a ton of new taxes on Small Business Owners and the Middle Class at large.

In order to enforce those new rules, the Act also paves the way for the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) to hire 87,000 new agents to enforce their new taxes that Biden promised wouldn't happen!

You love to see the hypocrisy in real time.