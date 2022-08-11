Olivia Newton-John will have a state funeral in Australia

'Grease' icon Dame Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Victoria, Australia after the family accepting the offer in the days offering her tragic death.
'Grease' icon Dame Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Victoria, Australia after the family accepting the offer in the days offering her tragic death.
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral, her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, confirmed, while revealing her last conversation with..
Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, is planning to offer the family of late actress Olivia Newton-John..