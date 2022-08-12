08.12.2022 Chronicle of military operations "Russia - Ukraine"
08.12.2022 Chronicle of military operations "Russia - Ukraine"

A series of explosions in the Crimea (Saki district, Novofedorovka village).

Local residents told about 6-7 explosions from the military airfield.

A large number of ambulances are traveling from Yevpatoria to Novofedorovka.