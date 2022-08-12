08.12.2022 Chronicle of military operations "Russia - Ukraine"

A series of explosions in the Crimea (Saki district, Novofedorovka village).
Local residents told about 6-7 explosions from the military airfield.
A large number of ambulances are traveling from Yevpatoria to Novofedorovka.
Donbass. Czech mercenaries in the ranks of V.S.U.
Undermining of the UAZ NM DNR on the PFM-1 "Petal" mine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.