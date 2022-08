Environment Agency: 'This is what climate change is'

The UK should get used to prolonged hot and dry weather over summer, the Environment Agency has said, after it declared a drought across many parts of England on Friday.

John Curtin said: "This is what climate change is.

We didn't just break the heat record a couple of weeks back, we smashed it and these sorts of summers are going to be far more frequent." Report by Buseld.

