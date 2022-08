Starmer says he'll 'work with anyone' to tackle energy bills

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says even as the Opposition, his party has "influenced" the government's position on policies such as the windfall tax to help curb energy prices, adding he's willing to "work with anyone to make sure households get answers to their questions".

Report by Jonesia.

