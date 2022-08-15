Rudy Giuliani Named a Target of Georgia's 2020 Presidential Election Probe

CNN reports that Rudy Giuliani will be the target of a special purpose grand jury investigation into President Donald Trump and his allies.

Giuliani was told by prosecutors in Georgia that the investigation would look into possible violations of the law in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On August 15, a prosecutor from the Fulton County District Attorney's office contacted Giuliani's Georgia counsel to inform him that he is now a target of the investigation.

Bob Costello, another attorney for Giuliani, said that the Georgia district attorney's office previously declined to answer whether Giuliani would be targeted.

According to Costello, Giuliani will still appear on August 17 before the special grand jury.

The attorney reportedly declined to say whether his client would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

CNN reports that Giuliani was subpoenaed in July and ordered to testify in Georgia after failing to appear at a hearing in New York.

In December of 2020, Giuliani met with Georgia state legislators three times in the aftermath of the presidential election.

According to CNN, Giuliani used the meetings to espouse conspiracy theories regarding widespread election fraud.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the current investigation would include potential , "solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration.".

