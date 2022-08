Canada: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on new talent recruitment campaign, Sovereignty Act proposal

In Calgary, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the launch of an advertising campaign aimed at recruiting skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.

Responding to questions from reporters, the premier comments on United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith’s proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act, which seeks to allow the province to ignore federal laws and court rulings that are opposed by the provincial legislature.

(August 15, 2022)