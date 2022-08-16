Trump Organization CFO Expected To Plead Guilty In New York Tax Case

Allen Weisselberg was scheduled to be tried in October on allegations he took more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company.
Allen Weisselberg was scheduled to be tried in October on allegations he took more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the company.
Watch VideoDonald Trump's longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday in a tax evasion case that is the..
Watch VideoFacing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to..