Ex-CFO of Trump Organization Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion Case

'The Hill' reports that Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 tax evasion charges on Aug.

18.

During a period of more than 10 years, Weisselberg reportedly avoided paying nearly $2 million in taxes.

'The Hill' reports that he enriched himself and top Trump Organization executives and didn't report the income.

As part of a deal with the prosecution, Weisselberg will receive a five-month prison sentence.

While Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were both charged with tax fraud a year ago, .

Former President Trump has yet to be charged with a crime.

The trial against the company begins in October.

Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in NY Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against the Trump Organization.

But the former president pleaded the Fifth