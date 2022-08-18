Ex-CFO of Trump Organization , Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion Case.
Ex-CFO of Trump Organization , Pleads Guilty in Tax Evasion Case.
'The Hill' reports that Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 tax evasion charges on Aug.
18.
During a period of more than 10 years, Weisselberg reportedly avoided paying nearly $2 million in taxes.
During a period of more than 10 years, Weisselberg reportedly avoided paying nearly $2 million in taxes.
'The Hill' reports that he enriched himself and top Trump Organization executives and didn't report the income.
.
'The Hill' reports that he enriched himself and top Trump Organization executives and didn't report the income.
.
As part of a deal with the prosecution, Weisselberg will receive a five-month prison sentence.
As part of a deal with the prosecution, Weisselberg will receive a five-month prison sentence.
While Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were both charged with tax fraud a year ago, .
While Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were both charged with tax fraud a year ago, .
Former President Trump has yet to be charged with a crime.
The trial against the company begins in October.
Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in NY Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against the Trump Organization.
Last week, Trump sat for a deposition in NY Attorney General Letitia James' civil case against the Trump Organization.
But the former president pleaded the Fifth