Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak arrive at hustings venue in Perth

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak arrive at the leadership hustings venue in Perth, Scotland.
Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak arrive at the leadership hustings venue in Perth, Scotland.
Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Independence supporters gathered outside the Perth Concert Hall tonight where the latest Conservative leadership hustings will take..
The two rivals to become the next prime minister are preparing for a Scottish party hustings in Perth on Tuesday.