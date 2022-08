Truss vows to never let 'union family' be split up

In her opening remarks at the Tory leadership hustings in Perth, Liz Truss reflects on her "formative years" in Scotland, adding "to me, we're not just neighbours, we're family.

And I will never, ever let our family be split up".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn