The System Has Lost The People’s Trust

The FBI’s bridge too far proves that you should no longer give your federal institutions the benefit of the doubt.

Like the boy who cried wolf, what are the citizens supposed to believe if time and time again, they’re proven wrong, caught lying, or incriminating political opponents.

That’s why Jesse has a hard time believing anything, such as the FBI initially LYING about taking Trump’s passport.

It is on the system to earn the people’s trust back, not demand it.