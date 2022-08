Manchin vows to 'make sure the IRS doesn't harass anybody' with $80 billion in spend and tax bill

West Virginia Sen.

Joe Manchin told reporters he's going to make sure the IRS "doesn't harass anybody" with the $80 billion they received in the $740 billion spending and tax package he helped negotiate.

Manchin also said the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't "go far enough" to reduce the bloated deficit.